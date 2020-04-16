In need of benefits, Mechanicsville man has trouble filing for unemployment

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Mechanicsville man is facing problems getting his unemployment check after he was laid off.

David Miles was laid off from his job as a cabinet maker on March 25. Like thousands of other Virginians, Miles filed for unemployment online with the Virginia Employment Commission. A couple weeks later, he got a surprising letter in the mail from VEC.

“It was a letter of denial saying they had no record of employment for their base time period,” Miles told 8News.

Miles said he knew it had to be a mistake.

“I knew that it wasn’t true because I knew that I had been working,” he said.

The next day, a new letter came.

“I got a letter saying this is your PIN number to get your benefit check and at that point I didn’t know what to do,” said Miles.

Miles decided to follow the directions on the denial letter he first received and filed an appeal with VEC by fax.

“Sent my W2s in stating that I had work, I had pay stubs that I sent in also,” Miles said.

It has been a week since he filed his appeal and now he is left feeling that he has been lost in the system. Miles has tried calling VEC but an automated message tells him there are no representatives available, and hangs up.

“I understand the unemployment is very overwhelmed from people being out of work and I understand that. I’m just looking for some sort of communication to find out what the process is and where I’m at in it,” he said.

Miles said he is doing okay right now with his wife working part-time, but soon he will need his unemployment benefits.

“If I don’t get the benefits, I will be hurting,” Miles said.

8News reached out to a VEC spokesperson by phone and email but has not heard back yet.

