Coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases top 1 million in US

In order to meet rising demand, local cooks hired at Feed More to help prepare meals

(WRIC) — Feed More prepares and distributes more than 12,000 meals per week and thanks to a recent grant, seven cooks were hired to help in the Steve and Sarah Bayard Community Kitchen.

“To help ensure continuity of our operations, we split our Community Kitchen staff into two buildings and knew we’d need additional help,” said Doug Pick, president and CEO of Feed More.

A grant from The Community Foundation for a greater Richmond’s Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund allowed Feed More to hire the cooks from local restaurants Acacia Midtown, Lemaire, Shagbark, Sunset Grille, West Coast Provisions and East Coast Provisions.

“The seven professionals we hired have helped us meet the increased need,” added Pick. “We thank The Community Foundation and everyone who has donated to the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund for making it possible.”

“It’s just been a smooth transition for us,” said Feed More Executive Chef and Food Production Manager Antjuan Fisher. “And without the help of the community and volunteers to do it, I just don’t see it getting done without their help.”

