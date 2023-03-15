RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is currently heavy traffic congestion on Powhite Parkway East as a result of a crash near Interstate 195.

VDOT 511 indicates that the incident is located near the Patterson Avenue exit of I-195. While the incident is on the Richmond side, the traffic backup is also causing delays for drivers in Chesterfield County.

The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications reported an incident in the area shortly before 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.