Incoming VUU freshmen to receive free Apple products

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University is launching a new tech initiative called Smart Campus.

All first year students will get a bundle of Apple products when they arrive. This includes an iPad Air, an Apple pencil, watch and AirPods.

The incoming class of 2025 will be the first to get the goods, and VUU said these products will help give students a significant leg up in their success.

“Creating a Smart Campus at VUU is critical to the academic learning environment of a 21st Century student. Apple has the products, apps, and professional learning support that will allow our students to access books, classes and research materials at their fingertips,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO of Virginia Union University. “Our collaboration goes much further than technology; Smart Campus will help as we prepare students to enter the workforce, putting them on the path to generational wealth.”

