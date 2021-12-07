Indiana man convicted on child pornography charges in Louisa

LOUISA, Va. (WRIC) — An Indiana man has been convicted of 11 counts of production of child pornography in Louisa County.

Court records show that Ora Good, Jr., 40, of Steuben, Indiana, initially plead not guilty during his arraignment, but changed his plea before a jury trial could commence.

The charges were brought against Good after a child disclosed their abuse at Good’s hands to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department.

“I want to thank the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with their resources to ensure justice for the victim in this case,” said Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire.

According to a press release from the Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Sheriff’s deputies initially sought Good at a nearby campground where he was known to be staying. They discovered Good had already left to work on another project in Surry County, as part of his job as a contractor that brought him to Virginia in the first place.

With the assistance of the Surry County Sheriff’s office, deputies searched Good’s camper in Surry, seizing a cell phone. A forensic investigation of the phone by the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office unearthed evidence of child sexual abuse and production of child pornography.

“There is no place in society for adults to prey on children,” said Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci. “The Defendant chose the wrong county in which to exploit a child.”

Goode will be sentenced on March 3, 2022 in Louisa County.