Infant abducted from Louisa County, officers suspect mother is responsible

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 7-month-old Killian Briers. Killian was last seen on Sunday.
Officers believe the infant was abducted by his mother, 35-year-old Lauren Lloyd. He is believed to be in extreme danger.
They are now monitoring for Lloyd’s white 2008 Honda Accord with the VA Tag, UJY- 6994.
The LCSO says anyone with information that could help find the child should call 540-967-1234.
Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Killian’s is described as a white male, just over one foot tall and weighing 19 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
