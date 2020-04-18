Infrequent showering and cleaning, lack of distancing at Va Women’s Correctional Center, says inmate

GOOCHLAND, Va (WRIC) — Inside Virginia’s largest clustered cases of COVID—19 in prisons, an inmate says a lack of cleanliness, social distancing and communication have those incarcerated on edge.

The Virginia Department of Corrections reported the first inmate fatality from the coronavirus at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland.

According to corrections data, between the VCCW and nearby State Farm Work Center 20 inmates on-site tested positive for COVID—19, four have been hospitalized, one died and 36 staff also tested positive.

Jacqueline Mills says she and other inmates in her 82-person dorm can only shower every three days, and have to wash their state-issued mask during laundry or by hand.

”We haven’t even been allowed to actually clean our rooms for the most part since we’ve been locked down,” Mills said.

Speaking on the phone, Mills said social distancing is infrequent and not being achieved in many instances.

“We can’t do social distancing because we’re all using the same phones and I’m sitting within maybe six inches of the girl next to me right now.“

Online the VDOC says “there is plenty of soap and water at the facilities, and that remains the best way to keep hands clean.”

However, Mills said inmates were given two bars of soap at the end of March, and additional soap must be paid for.

“We shower every three days…” “We were supposed to be given two bars of soap a week. We have only been given two bars of soap one time,” Mills said.

According to Mills, inmates in her dorm at ‘Building 6’ were removed for cleaning, but they were not kept apart.

“On April 2 we got put down in the basement because they wanted to ‘fog,’ I guess they called it…” “and we were down there for four hours. When we came back up on the floor two people from our dorm had to be sent to medical for COVID—19 symptoms and they haven’t been back since.”

8News reached out to the VDOC and have not received a response.

LATEST HEADLINES: