NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Not all animal control deputies only respond to calls for dogs and cats. Sometimes, they help bald eagles.
Deputy Clemons with the New Kent Sheriff’s Office and The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources were on duty when one such bird needed their help. The Sheriff’s Office said the bird was found injured and stuck, and desperately needed help.
The Sheriff’s Office said they were able to successfully free the bird, and now, it’s back on the road to recovery.
