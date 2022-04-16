FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police said there were injuries reported after a house exploded in Franklin Friday night.
Capt. Tim Dunn with Franklin Fire Rescue said crews responded to a house on Cameron Street around 10:45 p.m. Friday after an explosion.
Dunn said there are victims, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.
Units were still on scene as of 11:20 p.m.
Dunn said the reason for the explosion has not been determined.
WAVY-TV 10 received numerous calls from viewers saying they heard a loud boom. Some said it shook their house and knocked photos off the wall.