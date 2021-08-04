Inmate at Lawrenceville Correctional Center dies after attack

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Lawrenceville Correctional Center died after being attacked in their cell by another inmate Tuesday night, the Virginia Department of Corrections said.

VADOC said the victim was a 63-year-old man who was serving a 26-year sentence for crimes including forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

The suspect is serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including robbery, malicious wounding, and assault by an inmate or probationer on an employee.

Officials said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privatized prison and is operated by The GEO Group, Inc.

