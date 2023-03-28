RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at the Richmond Jail is dead after he experienced a medical emergency on Tuesday evening.

According to the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office, an inmate had a medical emergency on the evening of Tuesday, March 28. Medical staff were contacted immediately, and Richmond Fire and EMS took the inmate to a local hospital.

The inmate later died in the hospital. His identity has not been released at this time.

The cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner, according to the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office.

The death is being investigated by Richmond Police, Richmond City Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections.