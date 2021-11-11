Inmate death reported at Riverside Regional Jail

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Riverside Regional Jail on Oct. 29.

According to the spokesperson for the jail, staff tried to save the man and performed CPR on him until Prince George EMS showed up and continued life-saving efforts. However, these efforts were unsuccessful and the inmate died at the jail.

The Medical Examiner is still working to finalize a cause of death but according to Riverside Regional Jail they believe it was a suicide.

The man had been at the facility a little over a week before his death. He was taken into custody at Chesterfield County Jail on Oct. 20, 2021 and transferred to Riverside Regional Jail on Oct. 23. He was being held without bond for kidnapping, abduction and assault charges.

Jail officials said that the facility was being properly monitored the evening of his death including security and observation rounds that came to each cell twice every hour.

The jail has been under scrutiny previously for alleged poor conditions and the deaths of multiple inmates reported at the facility. However, the jail and state jail board came to an agreement in September to keep the jail open. This agreement required the continuation or implementation of multiple improvements to the jail.