Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, (WRIC) — Officials at Riverside Regional Jail say an inmate died overnight while being examined by medical staff.

In a news release, the jail says William A. Brown, 42, appears to have died of natural causes. The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

The Prince George Police Department is investigating the death, as well as the jail, who is required by policy to initiate an internal investigation and submit it to the Board of Corrections.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Brown went into “medical distress” while being examined by medical staff, according to the jail. The staff then initiated a medical emergency and started CPR until Prince George County EMS crews arrived.

Brown has been at the jail since June 4 on a felony fire-related charge in the city of Petersburg.