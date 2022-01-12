Inmate wounded at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Lawrenceville Correctional Center (Photo: 8News)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate was taken from Lawrenceville Correctional Center to the hospital on Jan. 9 for treatment of “puncture wounds.”

Lawrenceville is Virginia’s only for-profit prison, it is run by the GEO Group. A spokesperson with the group confirmed with 8News that an inmate had been hurt at the facility.

The spokesperson did not specify if the puncture wounds were caused by a stabbing, instead only stating that an incident occurred on Jan. 9 that resulted in the injuries.

According to the GEO Group, the injured inmate was first attended to by on-site medical staff and then taken to the hospital. They are in “stable condition.”

