GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after multiple fires were reportedly started by inmates at Greensville Correctional Center.

According to a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Corrections, four minor fires were set by several inmates in one housing unit at the prison around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

“The Town of Jarratt Fire Department was notified and entered the facility, but was not deployed because the fire was extinguished by a sprinkler and fire extinguisher,” the spokesperson said. “No injuries and only minor damage were reported.”

The spokesperson said no further information would be released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia Department of Corrections’ Special Investigations Unit.

