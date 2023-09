All lanes of Interstate 64 east are closed near Laburnum Avenue due to a crash.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- All eastbound lanes of I-64 are currently closed near Laburnum Avenue due to a crash.

According to VDOT, the crash happened at mile marker 198. Traffic is being diverted off exit 197, which is Airport Drive.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This story will be updated when the road is back open.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.