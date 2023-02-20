LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was taken into custody after crashing into the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department building over the weekend.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy caught an intoxicated driver speeding at 86 mph. As the deputy gave chase, the suspect reportedly accelerated to 110 mph before losing control and crashing into the side of the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department on U.S. Route 33.

(Courtesy of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver was taken into custody at the scene, according to Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was very fortunate that no one was seriously injured during this encounter,” a statement from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Please remember to drive responsibly. All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”