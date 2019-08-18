Investigation underway after man found dead on rock in James River

1  of  2
by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a rock in the middle of the James River.

Lt. Sayles, with Richmond Police, said someone from the Manchester Bridge saw a male and alerted authorities just after 12 p.m.

Officers arrived to find city fire and EMS already on scene. Emergency crews deployed a raft to get the body. Police pronounced the man dead around 12:45 p.m.

Major Crimes is investigating.

This is a developing story. 8News reporter Laura Perrot will have more at 8News at 6.

