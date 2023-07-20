The July 17 death has launched criminal and internal investigations at a facility that almost closed two years ago after multiple deaths and claims of poor conditions.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A person who was incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail has died, leading to internal and criminal investigations at the facility.

The cause of the person’s death on July 17 is unknown, jail spokesman Lt. Charlene Jones said in a statement to 8News.

Investigations into what led to the death, which Lt. Jones said is believed to be limited to only two other people incarcerated at the jail, are underway.

“There are pending internal and criminal investigations into a matter believed at this time to be limited to three inmates, one of whom was found unresponsive on Monday and unable to be revived despite the prompt efforts from jail staff and medical personnel,” Lt. Jones said in his July 20 statement.

Riverside Regional Jail can house up to 1,300 people and serves Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg and the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Prince George and Surry.

The jail has struggled with deaths, including those from overdoses, which led the facility to be put on probation in 2019. It has faced accusations of poor conditions and reports of staffing shortages.

A jail review committee recommended Riverside’s closure, but the facility avoided being shut down after a 2021 agreement with the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails.

Under the two-year agreement, Riverside was expected to conduct internal audits, maintain its records and comply with certain provisions, including “security inspections twice per hour at random intervals.”

Riverside Regional Jail Superintendent Larry J. Leabough, who oversees the jail, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Stay with 8News for updates.