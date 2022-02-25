ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC)–Investigators in Ashland are seeking tips in the 20-year-old unsolved murder of one Ashland man.

The department is putting a new spotlight on the Truman Stanley case. An incident in which Stanley was stabbed and beaten to death inside his home along North James Street in February 2002.

Chip Watts, the Ashland Police Department’s Public Information Officer, said every year they do a review of the Stanley cold case.

“An investigator goes through the entire case file over again. Looks at, in particular, photos, evidence and just reads through it,” Watts said.

Police couldn’t pinpoint a suspect in 2002, so the trail turned cold.

“In the last 20 years, we’ve had some tips come in. Unfortunately, none of them have ever led us to a suspect,” Watts explained.

What has remained fresh though, is the family’s grief.

In a previous interview with 8News, Stanley’s daughter, Sheila Smith, said she wants answers.

“It would give me a lot of closure. I just want to know why,” she said.

Police said they believe the person responsible for Stanley’s death knew him and wanted to steal cash and jewelry.

Watts said the city has a low crime rate, and that investigators won’t stop until the murder is solved.

“It is still there for us and we’re not going to let it go,” he said.

If anyone has information about Stanley’s case, police said to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-798-1227.