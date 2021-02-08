Ironclad Coffee Roasters giving away free cups of coffee to celebrate Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning Super Bowl

Photo: Ironclad Coffee Roasters Facebook Page

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One local coffee shop is giving away free cups of coffee to celebrate the Super Bowl victory of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kelly and Ryan O’Rourke, founders of Ironclad Coffee Roasters, are from Tampa Bay, according to their Facebook page.

The Buccaneers defeated Super Bowl 54 champs, the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL, Sunday night.

Free cups of JetBrew will be offered all day long to celebrate the win. Ironclad is located at 1805 E Grace Street.

