CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Loved ones are expected to gather and grieve 28-year-old Irvo Otieno at his funeral later this morning.

Leaders from around the country are coming to pay their respects including Rev. Al Sharpton, who will also deliver the eulogy. Those in attendance will also be calling for justice.

Otieno’s family is looking to hold 10 people accountable for Otieno’s death. The Medical Examiner said he died from asphyxiation or suffocation at Central State Hospital on March 6.

Surveillance video obtained by 8News showed Otieno’s last moments where several deputies were seen kneeling on him while he was in handcuffs and his feet were shackled.

Otieno’s funeral service will start at 11:30 a.m. at First Street Baptist Church.

To read more, click BELOW: