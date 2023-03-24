DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Sheriff’s deputies and Central State hospital workers charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Irvo Otieno have all been released from jail after posting bond.

Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies took Otieno, 28, to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County and arrived just before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 6. Virginia State Police — leading the investigation — said that Otieno “became combative” as he was being admitted.

The video shows deputies and hospital staff restraining Otieno — who is handcuffed and shackled at the ankles — and pinning him to the ground for an estimated 12 minutes before he is rendered unconscious and ultimately dies.

8News’ legal analyst, Russ Stone, said that even with video of the incident — released to the public earlier this week — the jury will have their work cut out for them.

“They’re charged with second-degree murder, which, in Virginia, means the killing of another human being with malice, and malice is defined as being an intentional doing of a wrongful act without legal excuse or justification, with anger, hatred or revenge,” he said. “That’s what a jury would have to find in looking at that video, that these people, basically, intentionally were killing somebody with malice, and it will be a jury’s determination as to whether that happened. But, I can honestly say, I look at that video, I’m not sure I see that.”

It took Dinwiddie EMS crews an estimated 20 minutes to arrive at Central State Hospital after hospital employees called 911. The Dinwiddie County Attorney’s Office provided 8News with data from Jan. 1, 2023, to March 22, 2023, indicating this response time was longer than usual, but not by as much as some might think.

Emergency responses to Central State are, on average, about 12 and a half minutes — accounting for the department’s average turnout time of three minutes and the average response time to the hospital which is nine minutes and 30 seconds.

The average response time for incidents countywide is reportedly 16 minutes and 36 seconds — without the three-minute turnout time, the response time is 13 minutes and 36 seconds.

