DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Defense attorneys for two Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Irvo Otieno, 28, are speaking out about the challenges ahead and the investigation thus far.

Otieno died in custody on March 6 at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County. Authorities said that he was taken into custody by Henrico Police on March 3, and brought to Parham Doctors’ Hospital. While there, according to a Henrico County Police Division (HCPD) spokesperson, Otieno “became physically assaultive towards officers,” and was subsequently taken to Henrico Jail West. On March 6, Henrico sheriff’s deputies transferred him from the jail to Central State Hospital, noting that he was in mental distress and needed medical care.

Although a finalized autopsy report has not been released, the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney said that, according to the medical examiner’s office, the preliminary cause and manner of death was ruled asphyxiation and a homicide. But Monday afternoon, civil rights attorneys representing the Otieno family released a statement, noting that the “Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that the official cause of death is ‘positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints’ and the official manner of death is ‘homicide.'”

“The official cause and manner of death is not surprising to us as it corroborates what the world witnessed in the video. In a chilling parallel to George Floyd’s killing, Irvo was held down and excessively restrained to death, when he should have been provided medical help and compassion. It is tragic that yet another life has been lost to this malicious and deadly restraint technique.”

Statement from attorney Ben Crump

Defense attorneys previously said that the finalized autopsy and toxicology reports would not be released for several more weeks.

“There’s been a lot of publicity about, ‘We need more mental health treatment,’ and all of this was designed to take care of that very situation,” defense attorney Cary Bowen, representing Deputy Jermaine Branch, told 8News on Monday. “When the police took him, arrested him and took him to the jail, and they saw his situation, they took him immediately to the hospital and he was combative, and they wouldn’t accept him.”

8News reached out to HCA Virginia, under which Parham Doctors’ Hospital is a campus, for surveillance video of Otieno’s interactions with police there, but the request was denied. Details remain limited about what happened at the hospital on March 3 before Otieno was taken to Henrico Jail West. Authorities charged him with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, vandalism and disorderly conduct in a hospital.

“Their protocol at the jail is to immediately find a bed at a state hospital — Eastern State or Central State — where they could take him,” Bowen said. “The first time we see Branch, he’s trying to hold a pair of the gentleman’s trousers over him, just to save his dignity a little bit because he’s naked.”

Bowen said that his client, Deputy Branch, was not involved in prior interactions that happened with Otieno at Henrico Jail West, which could be seen on surveillance video that was released in March.

“Everybody was trying to control him so they could their their handcuffs, the hard cuffs off of him and get the soft cuffs on him,” Bowen said. “During that transition period, as I understand it, there were either two or three injections administered to him — probably Haldol or a drug like that, which is designed to calm an individual.”

Speaking with 8News just hours before new information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was released, defense attorneys have maintained that they have not seen the finalized autopsy or toxicology report, and that there could be arguments about whether Otieno suffered complications from the injections he was given. But Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill has said in court that Otieno was already unresponsive when the injections were administered.

“You can’t make a hospital accept him when he’s combative and they don’t want to, and they used a Code 3 to get to Central State as quickly as they could,” Bowen said. “Then, there’s a protocol with how you turn over the prisoner to them, and that was going on, the transfer of the restraints, when he died. I don’t see anything different they could have done.”

Baskervill and Otieno’s family have argued that Otieno was not being combative, but was in mental distress and trying to breathe.

Bowen also told 8News on Monday that the Henrico Sheriff’s deputies turned themselves in to Virginia State Police for questioning, but were unaware of the charges and arrests that would be made.

“He’s had the same job for 24 years, got an honorable discharge from the Marines, went to high school in Henrico County,” Bowen said of his client, Deputy Branch. “What they’re trained to do is to take care of this kind of situation. Nobody wants to be in this kind of situation.”

Attorney Russ Stone, hired last week to replace Steven Hanna as defense counsel for Deputy Dwayne Bramble, echoed that sentiment.

“Deputy sheriffs working in a jail are faced with challenges that most people would not want to face,” he said. “These deputies engaged in their duties with professionalism and care based on their training and knowledge in a difficult and challenging situation.”

Bowen and Stone both said that they have not been contacted about a possible plea agreement for either of their clients.

“It strikes me as early for that to happen,” Stone said. “That process may take several weeks; may even take months after that’s done and everybody is fully apprized of what the evidence is. Then, there’s always the possibility for that kind of discussion. But the fact of the matter is my client absolutely denies any criminal liability, so I’m not sure what plea agreement could be done.”

Stone also told 8News on Monday that he was concerned the surveillance videos from Henrico Jail West and Central State Hospital could be misconstrued. The videos have not yet been entered as official evidence before the judge handling these cases. Only stills from the video have been reviewed in the courtroom.

“The discovery process, that is the formal process by which the defendant, any defendant in any criminal case, becomes advised of what the government’s evidence is against them. Then, you have to see where you go from there,” Stone said. “His death is absolutely tragic. That tragedy is not assuaged by creating 10 more tragedies.”

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Baskervill, all 10 individuals charged with second-degree murder in connection with Otieno’s death have since made bail and been released from jail. Their respective bonds were set at varying amounts by the judge, based on each defendant’s level of alleged involvement.

“It seems to me that there’re going to be inconsistencies in some areas of defense, if the case still goes to trial,” Bowen said. “I’m still hopeful that that’s going to be reconsidered as we get more information.”

8News reached out to each of the defense attorneys for the 10 defendants charged.

Emilee Hasbrouck, representing Central State Hospital worker Wavie Jones, shared the following statement:

“We do not have any additional comment on this case at this time. Our goal is ensure that Mr. Jones receives a fair trial and we are singularly focused on that at this time. “