DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — Defense attorneys for at least two of the defendants accused of murdering Irvo Otieno have requested that the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney be stopped from releasing surveillance footage of Otieno’s death on March 21.

“We filed a motion to asking to protect the integrity of the judicial process by prohibiting the parties from making public statements or releasing information which could affect the right to a fair trial,” wrote Doug Ramseur, an attorney representing Wavie Jones, one of 3 Central State employees who have been charged.

Attorneys for Kaiyell Sanders, one of the 7 accused Henrico deputies, have filed a similar motion.

Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill told reporters this weekend that she intended to release the video of Otieno’s death on Tuesday. Defense attorneys have already had an opportunity to review the video ahead of grand jury hearings that will formalize the murder charges against the ten accused.