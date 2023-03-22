DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — Family members of Irvo Otieno were joined by their lawyers, Ben Crump and Mark Krudys, as they addressed the video of Otieno’s last moments at Central State Hospital that was obtained by 8News early Tuesday morning.

Earlier that same day, a grand jury formally indicted seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three employees of Central State Hospital in Otieno’s death.

During Tuesday evening’s press conference, the Otieno family and their attorneys had a message for lawmakers to make a change.

“Our governor — what you said about our family — if you really do empathize and you feel what we feel, do something,” said Leon Ochieng, Otieno’s brother. “Let your state be an example for the rest of the country and the rest of the world.”

