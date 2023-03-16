DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Irvo Otieno is expected to speak out for the first time since his death on Thursday. Seven Henrico deputies have been charged with second-degree murder following an incident that resulted in Otieno’s death at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie.

The medical examiner is now ruling Otieno’s death a homicide saying he died from suffocation. Otieno’s family has reportedly hired noted civil rights attorney Benjamín Crump to represent them.

In court yesterday, prosecutor and Dinwiddie commonwealth’s attorney Ann Baskerville said the deputies exhibited an abuse of power and disregard for human life.

On March 2, Henrico police responded to a mental health call for Irvo Otieno. The next day they responded to a burglary in the same neighborhood that resulted in Otieno being taken to Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Police say he assaulted officers at the hospital.

On March 6, deputies moved Otieno to Central State, a psychiatric hospital in Dinwiddie. Hours later, he was dead.

But the prosecutors in the case claim that new details from an unreleased video out of Central State paint a clearer picture of what happened. Meanwhile, defense attorneys say that the use of force was necessary because Otieno was combative.

The family and their attorneys will view the video of the incident on Thursday, March 16. They will then hold a press conference at approximately 1 p.m.

Irvo Otieno died on March 6, following an incident with seven Henrico Sheriff’s Office deputies. (Photo credit: Ben Crump Law)

Irvo Otieno’s family will address the media for the first time on Thursday, March 16. (Photo credit: Ben Crump Law)

Irvo Otieno’s family will review the video of the incident involving Henrico Sheriff’s Office deputies before their Thursday press conference. (Photo credit: Ben Crump Law)

