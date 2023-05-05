DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been two months since Irvo Otieno suffocated to death while in the custody of Henrico Sheriff’s deputies. ABC News attended Wednesday’s court proceedings as Otieno’s family called for the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney to file charges and revealed new details.

Three of the 10 defendants in the case — Wavie Jones, Dwayne Bramble and Brandon Rogers — all appeared in court and applied for a continuance of the proceedings. They are expected to discuss the prosecutor’s motion to try all 10 defendants at once during the next hearing on Aug. 2, 2023.

According to Otieno’s family, he was taken to Parham Doctors’ Hospital under an 8-Hour Emergency Custody order as part of his initial arrest on March 3. Otieno had requested an ambulance but instead was forced into a squad car.

Otieno was required to have a deputy with him for the duration of the eight-hour order. His mother says she was prohibited from seeing her son during this time. It was also during his time at the hospital that Otieno was charged with assaulting an officer and taken to jail.

To read more about these new details, CLICK here: