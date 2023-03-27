CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Rev. Al Sharpton will be traveling to Virginia to deliver a eulogy for Irvo Otieno, who died at Central State Hospital after being pinned down for 12 minutes by sheriff’s deputies and hospital staff.

According to ABC News, the funeral will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 at the First Baptist Church, located at 6201 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will also be speaking at the funeral, delivering a national call for justice for Otieno.

Surveillance video obtained by 8News shows at least seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Deputies dragging Otieno, in handcuffs and leg shackles, before forcing him to the floor and pinioning him until his death.

Video obtained by 8News shows the moments leading up to Irvo Otieno’s death. The video shows deputies and hospital staff restraining Otieno — who is handcuffed and shackled at the ankles — and pinning him to the ground for an estimated 12 minutes before he is rendered unconscious and ultimately dies.

Seven deputies and three hospital employees have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Otieno’s death.