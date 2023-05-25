RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Family members of Irvo Otieno — the man who died in an incident involving seven Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies and three Dinwiddie hospital staff in March — were in attendance at a town hall event at Virginia Union University (VUU) on Wednesday.

The family was joined by a number of civil rights advocates, including their attorney, Benjamin Crump for the event, “Justice for Irvo Otieno Townhall: Advocating for Black Mental Health in Our Communities and Policy.”

The event’s purpose, according to organizers, was to facilitate a discussion on the state of mental health in America, particularly in the Black community. Otieno was himself in the midst of a mental health crisis when he was taken into custody.

“All I know is I’m gonna take every preventative measure in order to ensure my children’s safety,” said Lawrence West of BLM RVA.

The following speakers will take part in the town hall:

Attorney Ben Crump

James Harris of Men to Heal

Joanne Oport of Africans For Mental Health

Denisha Potts of Chesterfield NAACP

Esther Thomas — a relative of Irvo Otieno

Lawrence West of BLM RVA

Monica Hutchinson, Vice President of Henrico NAACP

Moderated by Allan-Charles Chipman

The event was held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Claude G. Perkins Living & Learning Center on VUU’s campus.