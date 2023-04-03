RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The medical examiner’s office has ruled Irvo Otieno’s death a homicide and that the official cause of death is “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints,” according to his family’s attorneys.

Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man, died on March 6 after he was pinned down by deputies and others while he was being admitted to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie.

Seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital personnel face second-degree murder charges in connection with his death.

The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment Monday. Ben Crump and Mark Krudys, the lawyers for Otieno’s family, released a statement.

“The official cause and manner of death is not surprising to us as it corroborates what the world witnessed in the video,” they said in the statement. “In a chilling parallel to George Floyd’s killing, Irvo was held down and excessively restrained to death, when he should have been provided medical help and compassion. It is tragic that yet another life has been lost to this malicious and deadly restraint technique.”

