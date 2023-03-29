CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The life of Irvo Otieno was celebrated Wednesday with family, friends and other mourners remembering him as an empathic, gentle and brilliant artist who “everybody loved.”

The memorial service at First Baptist Church of South Richmond included several speakers and a video tribute featuring a song from Otieno played over photos of him as a child, on sports teams he played on, at his graduation and with his family.

But the events surrounding Otieno’s final days and death while in the custody of Henrico sheriff’s deputies could not be avoided Wednesday as civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton and others called for changes in how those with mental illnesses are treated.

Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man, died on March 6 after he was pinned down by deputies and others while he was being admitted to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie. Seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital personnel have been indicted on second-degree murder charges in Otieno’s death.

Caroline Ouko, Otieno’s mother, called Wednesday’s service her “opportunity to say goodbye” to her son, telling him she was “sorry.”

“When I took my son to the hospital, this is not what I envisioned,” Ouko said. “I didn’t think my son was not coming home. But son, this is where we are, and I’m sorry.”

Program provided to visitors at Irvo Otieno’s memorial service. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith, 8News)

Surveillance video at Virginia’s Central State Hospital shows Otieno being dragged into the hospital on March 6, then restrained and pressed to the floor in a hospital admissions room by many as 10 sheriff’s deputies and hospital personnel. A handcuffed and shackled Otieno was held to the ground for over 11 minutes until he was motionless. The footage then shows unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him after his body goes limp.

Otieno was admitted to the mental hospital after he was placed under an emergency custody order by law enforcement on March 3. Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill has said Otieno was suffocated to death — officially known as asphyxiation — but an autopsy report has yet to be finalized.

Rev. Sharpton called for an “Irvo Law” to help bolster mental health services in Virginia and improve the treatment of those experiencing mental health issues.

“The disgrace was not that Irvo had mental illness,” Rev. Sharpton said during Otieno’s eulogy. “The disgrace is how you treated Irvo.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, one of the lawyers for Otieno’s family, issued an “international call to action,” pointing out that many of Otieno’s family members live in Kenya, which his family left for Virginia when Otieno was young. Crump said the call to action was “very simple.”

“It is that when Black people in America have mental health issues, we cannot treat them like criminal issues,” Crump said during Wednesday’s service.

Crump later said the basis of an “Irvo Law” could be establishing mental health courts in Virginia to take up cases involving people experiencing mental health distress. He said similar systems have been implemented in California and New York.

“The legacy of Irvo is going to be appropriate mental health care so that you and everyone else in this room can feel comfortable coming forward and saying, ‘I need help’ and be welcomed and not be put into a cold jail cell,” Mark Krudys, another attorney for Otieno’s family, told reporters after the service.