RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Irvo Otieno, alongside the family’s lawyers Ben Crump Mark Krudys, will be in Richmond on Tuesday evening to address the public after the video of Otieno’s final moments at Central State Hospital was released earlier in the day.

Otieno’s family, Crump, Krudys, Henrico County NAACP President Terrell Pollard and senior pastor Rev. Dwight C. Jones will be speaking at the First Baptist Church of South Richmond at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

This press conference will not only follows the public release of the video of Otieno’s death on Tuesday morning, but also the news that a grand jury has formally indicted seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three employees of Central State Hospital in Otieno’s death.

On March 6, 2023, 28-year-old Otieno died during the intake process to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie while being accompanied by the Henrico County’s Sheriff’s Department.

In the video obtained by 8News on Tuesday morning, a handcuffed and shackled Otieno is pinned to the ground by deputies and hospital staff. He is on the ground for an estimated 12 minutes.

Once Otieno was motionless, hospital staff can be seen on video giving him an injection and chest compressions. When EMS arrived on scene, they gave Otieno more chest compressions and also used a defibrillator.

At 5:48 p.m. on March 6, just over an hour and a half after he was first brought to Central State, Otieno’s body was covered with a white sheet.

Otieno’s family and their lawyers previously spoke publicly on Thursday, March 16 after they first saw the video of Otieno’s final moments.