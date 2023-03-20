DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie’s Commonwealth Attorney Ann Baskervill has announced that she plans to release the video showing the death of in-mate Irvo Otieno. The incident has sparked national attention and 10 people have been charged with murder in connection to his death.

Officials plan to release that surveillance video to the public on Tuesday and it is expected to definitively show how Otieno died under the supervision of deputies.

Last week in court, defense attorneys argued that Otieno had become combative during the in-take process. But, prosecutor Ann Baskervill said differently after seeing the surveillance video. She argued that he was never combative and that he was held down for 12 minutes. She said he was already unresponsive before he was given injections.

Baskervill told 8News she plans to release the video to defense attorneys today.

