DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, Aug. 15, a judge ordered to send several suspects’ cases to trial in connection to the death of Irvo Otieno.

The judge ordered the cases of Randy Boyer, Brandon Rodgers, Jermaine Branch and Dwayne Bramble to go to trial. The scheduling for Boyer, Bramble and Branch is set for Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. Rodgers is set for scheduling on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.

Four more suspects — Kaiyell Sanders, Bradley Disse, Tabitha Levere and Wavie Jones — have motions hearings set for Aug. 23.

Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man, died on March 6 after he was pinned down by Henrico Sheriff’s Office deputies and others while being admitted to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie. The state medical examiner’s office concluded Otieno died of “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints” and ruled his death a homicide.

This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Irvo Otieno. The Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, a civil rights organization, announced Sharpton will deliver a eulogy in the Wednesday, March 29, 2023, funeral of Otieno in Chesterfield, Va. The 28-year-old Black man died after he was pinned to the floor by seven sheriff’s deputies and several others while he was being admitted to a mental hospital. (Courtesy of Ben Crump Law via AP, File)

A total of eight people are facing charges of second-degree murder in this case. Seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital personnel were initially charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death, but charges against two hospital workers were dropped in June.