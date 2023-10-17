DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A jury trial date has been set for the remaining four of eight suspects charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Irvo Otieno earlier this year.

On March 6, 2023, Otieno died after he was pinned down by Henrico Sheriff’s Office deputies and others while being admitted to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie. Seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital personnel were initially charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death, but charges against two hospital workers were dropped in June.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Otieno’s death a homicide and determined his cause of death had been “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints.”

In September, a judge ordered the cases of Randy Boyer, Bradley Disse, Jermaine Branch and Dwayne Bramble to go to trial. Their jury trial dates are as follows:

Randy Boyer: Sep. 9, 2024 — Sept. 13, 2024

Bradley Disse: Aug. 12, 2024 — Aug. 16, 2024

Jermaine Branch: Aug. 5, 2024 — Aug. 9, 2024

Dwayne Bramble: June 3, 2024 — June 7, 2024

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, a judge ordered the cases of Kaiyell Sanders, Tabitha Levere, Wavie Jones and Brandon Rodgers to go to trial as well. Their jury trial dates are as follows:

Kaiyell Sanders: Dec. 2, 2024 — Dec. 6, 2024

Tabitha Levere: Oct. 28, 2024 — Nov. 1, 2024

Wavie Jones: Sept. 30, 2024 — Oct. 4, 2024

Branon Rodgers: Oct. 7, 2024 — Oct. 11, 2024