HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New video shows how Irvo Otieno was transported from his jail cell to the vehicle that would take him to Central State Hospital, and ultimately his death.

Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies took Otieno, 28, to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County and arrived just before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 6. Virginia State Police — leading the investigation — said that Otieno “became combative” as he was being admitted.

Video outside of Otieno’s jail cell

The video from within the jail begins at 2:26 p.m. as deputies approach Otieno’s cell. At 2:27 p.m., a deputy opens the service hatch of Otieno’s cell door and pushes through what appears to be a pair of pants.

At 2:28 p.m., there appears to be a struggle as four deputies appear to reach out and hold Otieno through the service hatch of his cell. The next time his wrists are visible he is in handcuffs.

One deputy appears to spray something into the cell around 2:30 p.m. At 2:31 p.m., the group of deputies open the cell door and head into the cell. Otieno is forced to the ground as deputies appear to attempt to force pants on Otieno’s legs.

At 2:32 p.m., it appears that punches are thrown by one of the deputies but it is unclear what — if anything — the punches make contact with.

At 2:39 p.m., an employee retrieves a moving chair with straps. At 2:45 p.m., Otieno is dragged from his cell naked.

Video from the jail’s sally port

The video from the sally port shows a naked and limp Otieno being carried to a van by a number of deputies around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, March 6. Deputies and Otieno are obscured from the security camera’s view.

Shortly before 2:51 p.m., Otieno is carried back into the view of the camera, he is now wearing pants but is lying motionless on the floor of the port. At 2:53 p.m., deputies can be seen attempting to lift Otieno into the back of the van but it appears they are unable to force his whole body in.

At 2:56 p.m., the deputies instead manage to move him into the backseat of an unmarked SUV. Deputies talk with each other in the sally port for the next 10 minutes. The SUV carrying Otieno leaves the port at 3:10 p.m.

Video captured by surveillance cameras at the Central State Hospital entrance shows the SUV carrying Otieno arrived at 3:58 p.m. Deputies do not begin to remove Otieno from the SUV until 4:16 p.m. Otieno can be seen getting out of the vehicle and walking with the deputies into the building without incident.

Randy Joseph Boyer, 57; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37; Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43; Tabitha Renee Levere, 50; Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48; and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30; appeared in Dinwiddie County Circuit Court via video chat Wednesday, March 15. They were all charged with second-degree murder.

Three Central State Hospital employees — Darian M. Blackwell, 23, of Petersburg; Wavie L. Jones, 34, of Chesterfield; and Sadarius D. Williams, 27, of North Dinwiddie — were also charged with second-degree murder a couple of days later.

A grand jury formally indicted all 10 defendants on Tuesday, March 21.

Defense attorneys had an opportunity to review the video and on Monday, March 20, attorneys for at least two of the defendants requested that the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney be stopped from releasing the video.

On the same day that the videos were released to the public, the attorney for Wavie L. Jones filed a motion to have all evidence — including the videos — sealed.