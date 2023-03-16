DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Irvo Otieno is set to make their first public appearance since the inmate’s death.

The family will be joined by the lawyers — Ben Crump and Mark Krudys — for a press conference in Dinwiddie at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

According to a release from Ben Crump Law, the press conference will be held shortly after the family and their counsel review the video — described by the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill in court on Wednesday — of the incident involving seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies accused of murdering Otieno last week.

“There is video footage of exactly what happened and he was not agitated and combative. He was held down on the ground, pinned on the ground for 12 minutes by all 7 of our defendants charged here,” Baskervill said during the court proceedings yesterday.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.