MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Expecting a last-minute run to the ABC store for drinks on Tuesday, July 4?

You’re in luck; all Virginia ABC stores will open at their normal hours and close at 6 p.m. on Independence Day.

If you’re looking to check the availability of any products, or to order online for delivery, pick up in-store, or curbside, you can check the Virginia ABC website.