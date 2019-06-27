‘Is this house safe?’ Recent rainfall leaves massive sinkhole in Chesterfield couple’s yard

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A couple in Chesterfield County is wondering when crews will return to fix a massive sinkhole that formed in their yard.

They tell 8News the ground opened up during heavy rainfall on June 7, leaving a hole wide enough to fit a vehicle. It appears roughly 10-feet wide and 12-feet deep.

Homeowner Harry Smith told 8News he called to report the problem, and crews responded hours after the storm. They put up a fence and told him the drainage pipe needed to be replaced, but never returned during the past 20 days to fix the large hole straddling the Smith’s yard as well as their neighbor’s.

“My wife’s concern is, ‘is this house safe?’ This as well as our neighbor,” Smith said.

The Smith’s have lived at the home for more than 30 years and said they’ve never experienced an issue like this. H. Smith said the water in their neighborhood drains towards the creek behind his property.

For now, the Smiths are less worried about the sinkhole because there’s no significant rainfall forecasted in the coming days. but as the heat and dry weather persists, they’re hoping to get the problem fixed before more of their yard collapses.

Chesterfield County told 8News they’re working to figure out the next steps to getting the issue resolved.