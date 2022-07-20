RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a disturbing incident in which a woman was robbed after ordering from a delivery service.

It happened on West Grace Street around 4:24 a.m. this morning, according to Richmond Police. Neighbors were alerted by a loud scream that they say could be heard all over. One neighbor even calling it “blood curdling.”

A video from a witness’ Ring cam captured the loud screams of the woman being robbed while two people are seen running away in the video.

The neighbors are opting to remain anonymous, as the men potentially involved are still out there.

The neighbors say the screams woke them out of their sleep, one neighbor even waking his wife.

“I rolled over in bed and just nudged her a couple of times,” said the anonymous neighbor.

Another neighbor said she thought the worst.

“The worst case scenario was running through my mind,” said the neighbor.

The victim of the robbery was an Airbnb guest and she was just looking to order some water. But when she opened her door, it was a man in a ski-mask looking to rob her for unknown reasons.

An anonymous neighbor said she “kind of opened the door. Peaked a little bit, looked out. At that point it was our other neighbor and the woman out near the stairs closer to the road.”

Part of the robbery was caught through a neighbor’s camera. Credit: Matthew Glienke

At that point, another neighbor who lives next to the Airbnb home had rushed outside to help the victim.

“She was kind of shaky. My adrenaline was pumping,” said a neighbor who lives on West Grace Street. She was just sort of firing off details telling me what happened. She was even telling me ‘I’m just trying to fire off details so I don’t forget.’ She even said the same thing on the phone to the police,”

The neighbors all say they stepped in to make sure the victim was safe. The victim has now traveled back home to California and did not want to be interviewed.

The neighbors say they are glad it wasn’t worse.

“It could have been a full-blown disaster,” said the neighbor.



Police provided a description of both suspects. One suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 25 to 30 years old, 5’8”, and medium build. The other suspect was described as a Black male, 22 to 27 years old, 5’4”, small build, and wearing a leather jacket.

This investigation is ongoing. 8news will continue to seek more details on this incident.