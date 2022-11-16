CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – Scott Stadium typically fills with a sea of navy and orange on Saturdays. Now, there are layers of flower bouquets sitting outside the front gate.

The Charlottesville community continues to mourn the victims of the deadly shooting on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Flowers and tributes adorn Scott Stadium at the University of Virginia after a deadly shooting on Sunday, Nov. 13 claimed the lives of three students. Credit: Allie Barefoot/8News. Flowers and tributes adorn Scott Stadium at the University of Virginia after a deadly shooting on Sunday, Nov. 13 claimed the lives of three students. Credit: Allie Barefoot/8News.

University President James Ryan canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. Now, the campus looks to return to a sense of normalcy and returns to class on Wednesday, Nov. 16, but without graded work this week.

U.Va. football coach Tony Elliot and Athletics Director Carla Williams addressed the media on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for the first time since Sunday’s incident.

“It feels like a nightmare. I’m waiting for somebody to pinch me, wake me up, and tell me this isn’t happening,” Elliot said.

Since the shooting occurred, there has been new information released. The two other victims who were injured were identified. They are Michael Hollins, a running back on the U.Va. football team, and Marlee Morgan, a student at U.Va. Both students attended the field trip and were on the charter bus.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was also on the bus and went to D.C with the class, according to University officials and police. He has since been charged with malicious wounding.

Jones will be arraigned in the Albemarle County General District Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.

