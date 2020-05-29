‘It is going to be a little sad’: Longtime Dominion employee reflects on career, building implosion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the old Dominion Energy headquarters building set for demolition Saturday, a former employee has fond memories of her time with the company.

Paula Jacobson began her long career with Dominion Energy in 1979, working at the building as a senior in high school.

“I feel like walking into that building changed the whole trajectory of my life,” said Jacobson, who will be watching Saturday’s implosion on television. “I think it is going to be a little sad to watch it come down. It was a great building in its time but its time has passed.”

Jacobson recalls making lifelong friends and one of her favorite memories was spending time outside in the plaza, eating lunch with a coworker.

“We would sit on that wall…and talk about people and watch people coming and going,” added Jacobson, saying they’d often wonder how people could work for such a long time. “Now we’re the older women and all these young girls are looking at us.”

Dominion also runs in the family because Jacobson’s daughter and son-in-law now work for the company.

“My daughter always said she always wanted to come to Dominion. Ever since she was little,” Jacobson said. “Her and her husband are both are there now and I’m so glad they are.”

