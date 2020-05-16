‘It just feels normal’: Restaurant patrons excited to dine-in once again

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some restaurants with outdoor seating opened its doors to customers for the first time since Virginia’s stay-at-home ordered was enforced.

8News spoke with several patrons Friday evening, as they enjoyed the great weather and delicious food served to them from a “social” distance.

“It feels great to be out,” Todd Epps told 8News while eating at the Mellow Mushroom in Short Pump. “Like a weight was lifted off your shoulders. And it just feels normal. It’s nice to get a sense of normalcy back in your life.”

Outdoor diners told 8News that excitement filled the air, as many were ecstatic to eat out once again.

“Been cooking at home over and over again, and I’ve just been ready to have someone cook for me,” said Mellow Mushroom customer Leah Dalton.

An actual dine-in experience was a welcomed sight, Epps added.

“I was just glad to get out and have a little fun this evening,” he said. “Enjoy talking to friends and having a few beverages, and just unwinding a little bit.”

Restaurants with outdoor patios throughout Central Virginia were able to attract some of the revenue loss as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Dalton told 8News the support of local eateries is paramount.

“It’s important to come and support the local businesses and restaurants, just recognizing that we’re all in this together and we should help each other out any way that we’re able to,” she said.

Epps agrees, adding that he isn’t quite ready to let the coronavirus pandemic have the last word.

“I was always ready to go and do things, he said. “Things are going to be what they’re going to be, but you gotta live life too.”

The coronavirus pandemic did bring about new safety protocols for restaurants. 8News asked customers did social distancing restrictions alter their dine-in experience?

Dalton told 8News she didn’t feel unsafe while eating, adding that “everything was very clean.”

“I felt like as soon as we came in, the whole environment was clean, and everyone seemed to be taking serious precautions,” she said. “Waiters and waitress are wearing masks as they serve people, some restaurants have disposal menus now and everyone is just focused on getting back to normal.”

LATEST HEADLINES: