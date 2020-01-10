‘It just hurts’: Grieving father speaks out against 8-year-old son’s accused killers

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The father of an 8-year-old boy killed last year while sleeping in his King William County home, has a message for the men arrested in connection with his death.

“It gives my family closure,” said Orlando Anderson Sr. “But, as for me, I still have revenge in my heart. They better stay in jail.”

His son, Orlando Anderson Jr., 8, died at VCU Medical Center on Jan. 22 after a gunman kicked in the front door to his family’s home on Robin Lane and opened fire. Anderson, who was affectionately known as “Scrappy,” was struck by at least one bullet.

Almost a year later, Charles E. Coleman III, a 32-year-old from Aylett, Virginia, and Keith E. Hargrove, a 35-year-old from Richmond, were charged in connection to the fatal shooting.

“It just hurts me so bad that he’s gone,” Anderson Sr. told 8News.

He adds that he knows his son isn’t coming back but that doesn’t stop his tears. Each day is a reminder of the life his young son was robbed off –college, marriage, a family — by a bullet.

“By him being gone, it really hurts me bad,” he said. “Me and him. We just had a bond. He loved to be around me and I loved to be around him.”

Anderson Sr., along with the 8-year-old’s grandmother, was inside the home when the shooting occurred.

“Just to come here and try to take something that doesn’t belong to them? Just to release bullets in a house? You not knowing who you’re hitting!” Anderson Sr. said.

He says the night could’ve gone much differently “if my gun didn’t jam.”

“He would have been here,” Orlando Sr. said about his son.

With a childhood cut short, Orlando Anderson Sr. is left wondering ‘what if?’

“I dream about him a lot now,” he said. “That blows me. I cry every day.”

