GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hodges Hideaway Lane for reports of shots fired and a woman screaming around 6:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they questioned a man about his possible involvement in the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the man then pulled out a gun.

Deputies told the man to drop the weapon multiple times, but the man then pointed the gun at the deputies.

One of the deputies shot him.

The Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Richmond Field Office responded to assist in the officer-involved shooting.

Sharon Valencia, who lives nearby, told 8News Friday that she heard the gunfire when it happened.

“We heard a lot of shots, and my husband got up because it sounded really loud, really close. I hope he, whoever was out there, is OK both physically and mentally,” she said.

The man who was shot went to VCU Medical Center. The sheriff’s office told 8News that he’s in stable condition and faces weapon violation charges.

The sheriff’s office said deputies didn’t find anyone who was shot in the area.

Virginia State Police are investigating this incident at the request of the Goochland County Sheriff.

The deputy involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the agency’s investigation.