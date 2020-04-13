‘It was definitely a violent noise’: High winds tear roof off Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Thunderstorms and wind gusts reaching 46 mph in Richmond knocked over more than a few tree limbs and trash cans Monday morning — it tore the roof off of a house on Williamsburg Road.

One of the homeowners, Erik Kather, wasn’t home when it happened. He was driving back from New York when his roommate sent him pictures of the roof in the front yard.

“I’m not there to take care of anything,” Kather told 8News over the phone. “I wish I was home to be able to see and try to fix things myself.”

One of Kather’s roommates, James Garton, said he was home when he heard the winds battering the house.

“The winds were picking up this morning and I heard a noise,” Garton said. “I wasn’t quote sure what it was. I thought it was something slapping against the house. Next thing you know, the roof is down in the front yard. It was definitely a violent noise, you would’ve thought there was a car accident out in front of the house.”

Kather said he wasn’t expecting to come home to his roof in a tree.

“The roofers said that because of the anticipated high winds this afternoon, they’re not going to be able to fix it today,” Kather said. “They should be able to put a temporary fix on it tomorrow.

LATEST HEADLINES: