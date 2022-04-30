HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shocking discovery of human bones in Hanover County has residents on edge.

Deputies got the call Friday evening that some skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by some people picking up trash near the Atlee Recreation Association.

They responded to Staple Lane and Atlee Station Road. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the bones belong to a human.

Investigators said they are confirming the identity of the human remains with lab analysis.

Betsy Mayr lives close to the area. She said it’s unsettling that a discovery like this happened so close to home.

“It was quite a shock and quite a surprise. We’re close to 95 and a lot of other big things, but basically, Hanover is kind of a sleepy county,” she said.

Though details about the death investigation are limited, investigators said there appears to be no evidence of foul play.

Mayr said this discovery could help a family that’s been searching for a loved one.

“I think it is bad when somebody from your family goes missing and you can’t, never found out what happened to them,” she said. “I think you would never have closure, have peace until you find out.”