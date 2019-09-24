‘It’s a great way to get around’: Bird scooters left behind in Richmond now up for sale

It was August of 2018 when the California-based electric scooter company, Bird, dropped its scooters across the City of Richmond without a warning. Those scooters were impounded, and never picked up. Now, they’re up for sale.

“It’s a great way to get around,” Ley Willis, who bought a scooter last week, told 8News Tuesday.

The city confiscated the unsanctioned scooters and towed them to Seibert’s Towing, who has a contractual agreement with the City of Richmond. Seibert’s confirmed with 8News they were selling the scooters, but wouldn’t comment further due to a company policy.

Willis says he saw the sale as an opportunity.

“She looked at me and said, ‘Hey! Bird scooters? Yes! I said, do you have any white ones left? Yeah! I gave her my cash, she gave me the white scooter,” he said.

Willis said he bought the scooter for $105, but will have to buy extra accessories for the scooter to be unlocked and ridden.

“You have to unplug something on the circuit board and take it out,” Willis explained. “Once my circuit board arrives, you just put it in, screw it in, and put a tempered glass display case over it and you’re done.”

He says buying the Chinese-made Xiaomi scooter from Seibert’s rather than online will save him money.

“It’s $400 on Amazon, and this was $105,” he said. “When all is said and done, it’s going to be under $200.”

Willis told 8News a friend went to buy a scooter on Friday, and Seibert’s explained they were sold out.

8News reached out to Bird for comment and have not yet heard back.