‘It’s a privilege, not a right’: Mom, son hit by truck concerned over reckless driver’s ‘light sentence’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother and her son were hit by a truck in November and they say they’re still looking for justice.

Davison Chapman was 15-years-old when he suffered a severe brain injury. After months of therapy, the teen is headed back to school.

“Given how huge the crash was and how dangerous it was the fact that I’m even breathing right now is a miracle,” D. Chapman said.

Davison and his mother Blake were hit by a truck while crossing 43rd Street and Forest Hill Avenue after a fall festival.

While Davison is improving he said he’s suffered several seizures in recent months as well as memory lapses.

“We’re being mindful of the fact that it might have some challenges perhaps but he has always been so intellectual,” B. Chapman said.

The driver of the truck that hit the Chapmans, Kenrick Augustin, was charged with reckless driving. The misdemeanor comes with a max sentence of 12 months in jail. The Richmond Circuit Court sentenced Augustin to 30 days instead.

The family said they think it’s a light sentence.

“He’s received very little punishment consequences of his actions,” B. Chapman said.

According to court records, Augustin has been charged with reckless driving multiple times and has a suspended license.

“We’ve also been disappointed with the police response at the scene; The accident report was short. It was listed as the pedestrians having minor injuries. There was no drug or alcohol testing done.

The Commonwealth’s attorney was very frustrated by the lack of support we could have for the case,” B. Chapman said.

B. Chapman said she’s concerned given Augustin’s record.

“This is his fourth reckless driving conviction. At what point does the state take away the license,” B. Chapman said. “It’s a privilege, not a right.”

Chapman said she feels the justice system and the state has shown disregard for the victims.

“I tell people please please don’t get in an accident because the system looks out for the perpetrator, not the victim,” B. Chapman added.

Chapman told 8News Augustin’s sentence could get reduced to 15 days since the state gives credit for time already served.

8News reached out to Augustin’s attorney and Jeffery Oppleman who said his client was very upset over what happened.

Oppleman said he thinks the sentence is fair since there was no evidence of speeding, drinking, drugs or a cell phone.

